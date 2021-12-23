RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Frank believes Chelsea defeat will boost Brentford

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brentford manager Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank Creator: Daniel LEAL
Brentford manager Thomas Frank Creator: Daniel LEAL

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is confident a League Cup defeat by Chelsea will benefit his side in the long run.

Recommended articles

The Bees' bid to reach the last four foundered when they conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes of a 2-0 loss to their west London rivals on Wednesday.

But after Brentford had seen two Premier League matches postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, Frank was glad to see his team back on the field again.

"I think the game was very important for us to get up to speed," said Frank, whose side travel to Brighton on Sunday.

"After six days where we couldn't train -- yes they were running but it's not the same -- you saw the impact of that when training (resumed).

The Dane added: "There were quite a few of the players that didn't feel that fresh and were struggling in certain spells.

"They got through it because it was only six days but now the system just got that boost and they will be ready to go on Boxing Day (December 26)."

Sunday's match will be Brentford's first league fixture in 16 days after games against Manchester United and Southampton were called off following Covid-19 outbreaks at clubs.

Frank, however, said Thursday there had been no new positive cases among his squad this week.

"We had the 13 (last week), then on Saturday one (more). Since then none, so all negative," he explained.

Turning to this weekend's team, Frank hopes to have key striker Ivan Toney available to start against Brighton.

The 25-year-old, who has scored five goals this season, came on as a second-half substitute against Chelsea having been one of the Brentford players to have contracted the virus.

"Let's see, but it's no secret that if he's fit and available I would like to start him and try to play him as many minutes as possible," said Frank of Toney.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

‘No coach can stop me from playing at AFCON’ – Adebayor slams European clubs

5 local players named in Milovan Rajevac's 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

5 local players included as Milo names Ghana’s 30-man provisional squad for AFCON

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

Porto reportedly pays a witch doctor £150,000 every year to help them win trophies

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick

‘Now you’re ready for Ghana’ – Thomas Partey woos Eddie Nketiah after his hat-trick