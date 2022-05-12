RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Frank Lampard praises Chelsea star who did Everton a huge favour

Niyi Iyanda

Everton unfortunately dropped points at already relegated Watford, whose defence looked surprisingly resolute on the night.

Frank Lampard has praised Mason Mount for his part in his side's win over Leeds United

Sitting dangerously close to the relegation spots heading into the match, Lampard's side could not afford to drop points which they did, but a favourable result elsewhere has seen them jump two points clear of the relegation places, with a game in hand.

Leeds United slumped to their 18th loss of the season at the hands of a rampant Chelsea side. As early as the fourth minute, the match looked to be taking a route all too familiar to Leeds fans, when Mason Mount opened the scoring with a powerful shot which flew past Illan Meslier.

Mason Mount put Chelsea in front against Leeds United Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea added two more goals in the second half to stroll to a comfortable 3-0 victory, but Lampard singled out Mount for praise after the match.

"Brilliant for him, Chelsea did us a favour by getting that result, but we have to do our thing to make sure that we get past this side of the line,

"I will send him a message of thanks later. Mason is a fantastic player, and I am happy that he is getting those goals because he is such a high-quality player, and it reflects the kind of player he is." Lampard said to Bein Sports after the game.

Lampard has always rated the Chelsea academy product highly, giving him his big break on loan at Derby County in 2019, a move which would see the youngster explode onto the scene with 11 goals and six assists in the Championship.

Mount got his big break in England under Lampard at Championship side Derby County Imago

When Lampard returned to Stamford Bridge, he again gave the young Englishman a key role in the side, which he took with both hands delivering 14 goal contributions in his first season under the Chelsea legend.

Finally out of the relegation scrap, Lampard could finally reflect on the journey so far, and he took the time to thank Everton fans for their unwavering support as the Merseyside club was faced with a real threat of relegation.

Everton have experienced an upturn in form under Lampard Getty Images

"The national media look at us and think we are a big story if we go down. We are a huge club with a huge history, and we have spent so much but Evertonians come here every week, and they know the size of the challenge on our hands, and we appreciate the support on all fronts because they push us to another level," Lampard said.

Speaking on his side's chances of survival, Lampard remains optimistic but stated that his forwards need to contribute more to the team.

Brazilian star Richarlison has 12 goal contributions this season Pulse Nigeria

"We are at Goodison and we are playing against good teams, but we just need to see ourselves with the same attitude and application. From tonight, I think we need more zip from the boys up top.

"They have the talent, and they can produce and to win games, you need those guys to produce," Lampard said.

Everton continue their quest for survival when they host Brentford in their next match at Goodison Park on May 15.

