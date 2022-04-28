Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Goals in either half from Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada gave Frankfurt the win over London club, West Ham United, in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Knauff kicked off proceedings at the London Stadium for the visitors as early as the first minute when he headed them ahead.

But the Hammers bounced back before the break thanks to Michail Antonio's improvised finish in the 21st minute.

That goal turned out to be a consolation on the night for David Moyes' side who are aiming to reach the Europa League final for the first time.

Frankfurt prove they are too good with another away win

The German side took a huge step towards reaching the final of the Europa League following an impressive win over West Hammer.

The Germans survived a barrage of late attacks from the Hammers to record another impressive away win in the knockout stages of the competition.

West Ham almost snatched a share of the spoils late on but Jarrod Bowen watched in agony as his superb bicycle kick attempt rattled the woodwork before Frankfurt cleared to safety.

