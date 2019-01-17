Pappoe is the latest to join the race for the GFA presidency, which has been vacant since the resignation of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Fred Pappoe has vast experience in football administration having served on the board of Great Olympics for several years and also served on the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), until 2005 when he lost his seat.

The astute football administrator believes that he will take Ghana football to the next level when given the nod.

"We all love the game of football, I have been a football person for all these years. Our football has gone where it didn't need to, but I believe it can come back to where it should be, and where we want it to be beyond that,” Pappoe said in an interview with Joy Sports.

"I believe with my experience and the opportunities I have had to lead football, I have a lot to offer with my integrity, my knowledge my Commitment and passion.

"And I believe if I'm elected, I can make a big difference to the crusade we have embarked on.”

The Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was replaced by the FIFA Normalisation Committee, after the Number 12 expose’ was premiered.

The Normalisation Committee set up by FIFA to steer the affairs of Ghana football has a mandate that runs out in March, but it is expected to be extended for additional six months.

The NC has been tasked to streamline things to pave way for elections to be held for GFA Executive Committee and president positions.

Already Nana Yaw Amponsah of Phar Rangers, George Afriyie of Liberty Professionals and Okyeman Planners have already made his intentions to contest for the elections clear.

The Number 12 expose’ by award winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas unraveled several rots in Ghana football in a documentary premiered on 6th June 2018 at the international Conference Centre.