Fred says Arsenal legend Silva decisive factor for Man Utd move

Brazil international Fred chose Manchester United ahead of several other top clubs based on the advice of his compatriot and agent Gilberto Silva, the player said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old midfielder -- United's major signing in a close season transfer market that left manager Jose Mourinho underwhelmed -- said Silva, a former Arsenal player, felt 'The Red Devils' were the best fit for him.

Fred, who moved to United from Ukrainian side Shakhthar Donetsk for £47 million ($61 million), said once Silva spoke with Mourinho, he decided they were the team to go for rather than the likes of Manchester City, French champions Paris Saint Germain or some Chinese clubs who were interested.

"He (Silva)praised the club a lot and, after he was granted the opportunity to speak to Jose Mourinho and other senior figures at United, we made the decision together for me to come here. We decided it would be a good move for me," Fred told the club website.

Fred says 41-year-old Silva -- a member of Arsenal's 'Invincibles' side in the 2003/04 campaign and also a member of the Brazil side that won the 2002 World Cup -- is an invaluable part of his management team because of his experience in England.

"Gilberto is a top guy and his advice means a lot to me," said Fred.

"He played in the same position as I do and he won the Premier League, so I look to him for inspiration, I listen to what he has to say and I take on board what he tells me."