Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

For ex-Colombia international passed away on Wednesday evening after being involved in a dangerous car accident.

Rincon died at 55, with reports suggesting he sustained severe head injuries after his car collided with a bus in the city of Cali.

He did not die on the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where surgery was immediately performed, but he later gave up the ghost.

The deceased played for Real Madrid from 1995 to 1997 and made over 20 appearances for the Spanish giants.

His career also saw him line up Palmeiras, Corinthians, Santos, Cruzeiro and Napoli, while he represented Colombia at three World Cup finals.

Rincon earned 84 caps for his country and rose to become the captain of the national team at some point in his career.

The former player’s death was confirmed by Laureano Quintero, a medical director at the Imbanaco Clinic where Rincon was admitted.