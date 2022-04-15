RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The midfielder had a two-year stint with Real Madrid and represented his country at three World Cup finals…

Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash
Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

The football world is currently in mourning following the tragic death of former Real Madrid attacking midfielder Freddy Rincon.

Recommended articles

For ex-Colombia international passed away on Wednesday evening after being involved in a dangerous car accident.

Rincon died at 55, with reports suggesting he sustained severe head injuries after his car collided with a bus in the city of Cali.

He did not die on the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where surgery was immediately performed, but he later gave up the ghost.

The deceased played for Real Madrid from 1995 to 1997 and made over 20 appearances for the Spanish giants.

His career also saw him line up Palmeiras, Corinthians, Santos, Cruzeiro and Napoli, while he represented Colombia at three World Cup finals.

Rincon earned 84 caps for his country and rose to become the captain of the national team at some point in his career.

The former player’s death was confirmed by Laureano Quintero, a medical director at the Imbanaco Clinic where Rincon was admitted.

"Despite all the efforts of our teams, Freddy Eusebio Rincon Valencia has passed away,” he said.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Gideon mensah is looking forward to playing against Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo

    Ronaldo won’t be a threat to Ghana at the World Cup – Yaw Preko

  • Denis Odoi

    Nationality switches for Odoi and Elisha Owusu delayed release of squad for Nigeria game – GFA

  • Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

    Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

Trending

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Referee praised for stopping match to allow player break his Ramadan fast

Shatta Wale was my classmate – Asamoah Gyan reveals dancehall artiste’s true character

Shatta Wale was my classmate – Asamoah Gyan reveals dancehall artiste’s true character

Watch: Fans compare Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ assist to Modric’s against Chelsea

Watch: Fans compare Kwadwo Asamoah’s ‘outside of the boot’ assist to Modric’s against Chelsea

Businessman sues Sulley Muntari over €97,000; here’s why

Businessman sues Sulley Muntari over €97,000; here’s why