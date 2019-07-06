Algeria will face Guinea on Sunday in the round of 16 of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Foxes are tipped to reach the quarter-finals of the AFCON if their performance in the group stage of the competition is anything to go by.

Team news and match facts

Algeria

Algeria were amongst the most impressive teams during the Africa Cup of Nations pool stage and are hard to oppose when taking on Guinea in the last 16.

The Desert Foxes were ruthless in the group stage. They won all their three games and scored a total of six goals, without conceding.

The six goals scored by Algeria made them joint highest scoring team in the group stage and the team with the best goal difference.

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is the headline name in a formidable forward line, while a less-heralded defence has looked solid at this tournament so far.

Guinea

Guinea gave themselves work to do in Group B after drawing 2-2 with Madagascar and then losing 1-0 to Nigeria, but a 2-0 victory over Burundi saw them advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Syli Nationale will sweat over the injury of their talisman Naby Keita which will keep him out of their tie against Algeria.

However, they will be relying on Auxerre striker Mohamed Yattara who hit a double in their 2-0 win over Burundi.

The likes of Bordeaux forward Francois Kamano and Dijon front man Sory Kaba could still make things interesting.

Head to head

Algeria have played Guinea 14 times in all competitions. The West Africans have dominated their North Africans, having won six and lost four, with four ending draws.

They have faced off in the AFCON twice. They have won one apiece.