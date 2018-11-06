Pulse.com.gh logo
Football French club Bordeaux bought by American investment fund GACP

American investment fund GACP has completed its takeover of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux for 100 million euros ($114 million), the team's previous owners announced Tuesday.

  • Published:
Bordeaux, who sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table, will now be owned by American investment fund GACP

(AFP/File)

French media company M6, which had owned the club since 1999, said in a statement that it had "finalised" the transaction.

The deal brings an end to lengthy negotiations that had lasted several months, which saw the sale put on hold for 15 days in October.

Bordeaux, who sit 11th in the Ligue 1 table, elected former Paris Saint-Germain assistant director general Frederic Longuepee as their new club president last month.

The Girondins are not the first French club to be taken over by Americans, as Paris Saint-Germain were owned by California-based investment fund Colony Capital between 2006 and 2011 before being bought out by their current Qatari owners.

"With our future CEO Frederic Longuepee, the players, the fans and the city of Bordeaux, we look forward to working with this great club to help it reach its potential," said GACP owner Joseph DaGrosa.

Football

Anthony Martial is back in the France squad after some fine recent performances for Manchester United
Football Man Utd's Martial earns recall to France squad
Fifa to ban players involved in any European Super League from playing international football
Borussia Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc (R) rejects the notion that defending champions Bayern Munich are underdogs for Saturday's Bundesliga showdown against the current leaders at Signal Iduna Park.
Football Dortmund brush off 'favourites' tag from Bayern ahead of showdown
England manager Gareth Southgate (right) has defended the decision to honour Wayne Rooney in a friendly against the USA next week
Football Southgate defends decision to honour Rooney as Wilson gets first call-up
