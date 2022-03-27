From New Takoradi to Gotham City FC - Jennifer Cudjoe’s inspirational journey to the NWSL

Jennifer Cudjoe just got back from training with her team in NY/NJ Gotham City FC. Earlier that day, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) schedule was finally released after an outcry from the loyal fans who couldn’t wait to see their favourite teams in action.

Teams in the NWSL were also preparing ardently for the “long season ahead,” as Cudjoe describes it.

She and her team had been training to face North Carolina in the NWSL Challenge cup. Jennifer sips coffee from her mug which is labelled Just Women’s Sports - highlighting her support for the “break the barrier” campaign.

Once Upon a Time in New Takoradi…

In Ghana, football is seen as a sport for everybody, however, for women, it is yet to be a ubiquitous phenomenon. Professionally, it is not an option for most girls and most parents are aloof to the idea.

Jennifer didn’t only want to make football a pastime hobby but she also dreamt of playing on the big stages as a professional. Once that dream found fertile ground in her mind, she knew she had to work 10 times harder as an African girl to reach the pinnacle of her career.

The roadmap to the topflight leagues for a Ghanaian girl from New Takoradi was always going to be one hike of an adventure. Surmounting this mountain meant Jennifer was going to be faced with an avalanche of problems and hurdles but still collect golden lessons along the way.

New Takoradi is where Jennifer grew up, together with her sister, Elizabeth Cudjoe, who also plays for the Black Queens of Ghana. Jennifer described her neighbourhood as the Nima of Accra and the Bronx of New York.

“My sister played soccer and she was one of the best players in Ghana and Africa,” she touts. “I got inspiration from her while growing up. She used to play in front of a huge crowd every December 31st. As a 10-year-old, I remember seeing her dribble and the crowd going wild. That’s when I knew this is what I wanted to do.”

Jennifer then took to the habit of following her sister to training.

Growing up in the Western Region of Ghana, Jennifer realised that there weren’t many youth soccer programs for girls. The focus was more on developing male talents. “Being a girl who loved playing soccer, I had to play with the boys in the Colt teams,” she recounts. “At first, they gave me a hard time playing because I was a girl but then with time, once they realised that I can play really well, they wanted me on their team.”

Jennifer knew from the onset that she wanted to be a midfielder. They call her “Jennifer Kaka Cudjoe” - a nickname that she uses on all her social media pages and it stems from her similar playing style to the graceful former Brazilian midfielder, Kaka.

When she was 13, she used to train with five-time Ghana Women’s Premier League Champions Hasaacas Ladies. Elizabeth used to play with the team as well, so she followed her sister to train. Jennifer trained more with the youth division of the team at the time.

The impact Elizabeth had on Jennifer was profound. Each morning, she saw her sister training tirelessly, hence decided to take hers seriously too. While in High School at Djabeni SHS, Jennifer created her own program for training.

She drew a timetable on a sheet of paper and pasted it in her room. Each day, she fixed her football training in between classes and followed it meticulously. “That was when I knew I was serious about football,” Jennifer retorted.

Jennifer started primary school education at St.Peters. Right from the onset, she regarded education as an important factor in a woman’s success. So merging education with sports was a no-brainer for her.

Jennifer also describes the Ghanaian system of education, parenting, and socialisation as a major hindrance to the success of girls in professional football. In Ghana, you have to choose between education and sports, and girls are often caught in the crosshairs of a dilemma.

Whichever option they might choose will be at the expense of their passion. This leaves them at a deficit and with a gaping feeling of unfulfillment. The girls who prioritise sports get no time to pursue their education because their hopes are clung to the possibility of making it to the big stage, which can throttle their mental health. This has been a brutal reality and Jennifer wants to break that cycle.

“Education is also key and it is not only about getting a degree to do a job, but it helps you understand life itself. It helps you build your confidence and I believe that is something the girls in the national team lack right now,” she stated vehemently.

“I think education is something players should consider. They can take classes or lessons on what they want to be and it doesn’t have to be for a certificate necessarily but to gain knowledge in that particular field.”

The College Chapter in Cudjoe’s Life

The transition to college for Jennifer took a winding road with so many twists. She had always wanted to play in the States when she was younger. After her U-20 World Cup stint in Japan, Elizabeth, who was playing college soccer in the USA, told a number of coaches about her sister.

They asked for her videos and voila!... They expressed interest in signing her. The first avalanche rolled in when she flew there. She was rejected by the National Collegiate Athletic Association(NCAA) and had to start at a Junior College called North Eastern Oklahoma.

At college, Jennifer found it difficult fitting in considering the stark transition in the environment.

“For the first few months it was hard and although my sister lived a few hours away, she didn’t drive so seeing her was limited,” she recalls. “I asked myself how I was going to do this because this is different from Ghana where you can easily make friends. It was hard over here because I didn’t know anybody and there was no one I could open up to.

“Later on, my teammates started opening up to me, I guess it was because I was very good at playing soccer. I faced a lot of challenges but with time I started opening up and made some great friends.

“In the end, when you have a goal and you know what you want, I think that comes first before the enjoyment.”

She completed two years at North Eastern Oklahoma and proceeded to further her education at North Eastern State University, and finally earned her degree at the University of Maine by 2018. As a kid, she had always wanted to be an accountant because she loved the concept of numbers.

The road to Jennifer’s dream at this point in her life was as uncertain as her future. These trials tested her resiliency and how badly she wanted to play in the NWSL against the likes of Alex Morgan, who she described as her greatest inspiration in women’s football.

Fighting for her dreams landed her in Asheville and that came with its own wave of problems. After playing in a Junior college and moving from one college to the other, Jennifer knew well within herself that her chances of being drafted into the NWSL were close to zero. It was now a “do or die affair” for her and Asheville was that chapter of her life she wanted to experience a paltry wave of success at least.

On the first page of her chapter in Asheville, Jennifer signed for a semi-professional league team to continue playing soccer. She had to switch teams from California to play for Asheville in the summer league.

The Summer League wasn’t new to her because she was accustomed to it during her time at college. Asheville was closer to North Carolina and Jennifer saw that as one of the ways to break into the NWSL.

To support herself, she had to work odd jobs. She once worked in an ice cream shop, coached young boys and girls while combining that with playing in the summer league. Plans to join North Carolina proved futile so she had to regroup and craft another way to pursue her dream.

She played with Ashville for a year and a half till the next idea dawned on her. She compiled her videos together with her CV and entered the draft to test her luck. Unfortunately, no club picked her.

Giving up was still not an option for her so she moved to the East Coast for a tryout with Sky Blue FC which is now known as Gotham City FC.

“I went to their tryouts, I gave my everything and the coach saw something in me and gave me a chance and I took it,” Jennifer says with a smile. “Now here I am. I am just grateful for everything, every challenge that came and every test that was on the road.

“People keep saying, ‘if you want something bad and you give everything you got, there’s always going to be a result.’”

On why she never gave up, she said God gave her “some crazy faith” and she prayed ardently over it and so did her parents. The rest she says has been history. She initially signed a three months deal with Sky Blue at the time and later signed a two-and-a-half year deal for the long-term. This was during the NWSL expansion draft.

The Trials and Tribulations With the Black Queens of Ghana

As our conversation transitioned into life with the Black Queens, Jennifer said she hasn't played a tournament yet with the Queens and while you might be wondering why, she justified it by saying her main focus was on her professional soccer career in the States at the time and the determination to be successful there.

“Going Pro was the clear path for me to focus on and everything, so I just couldn’t leave school and go to a tournament and also not get paid,” she said with a shrug.

As shocking as that might sound, such has been the culture cultivated at the camp of the Black Queens - a culture Jennifer believes has been the prime factor in why players keep quitting the national team.

This is mainly because there is neither assurance nor insurance of their future with the team. Delay in bonus settlement has ripped up the passion most Queens have for the game over the years. Controversies in the Black Queens were rife during 2021’s Aisha Buhari Cup and the qualifiers of the Women’s Africa Cup Of Nations (WAFCON).

Fans were worried about the exemption of most foreign-based players from the squad, including captain Elizabeth Addo. Jennifer spilled the tea on what ensued and delineated events that led to their exemption.

According to her, the officials didn’t clarify whether they’d be paid or not. And as someone who had gone through a similar scenario during her time with the Black Maidens (U-17) and the Black Princesses (U-20), she wasn’t going to risk being exploited again. Their reluctance to pay the team is what led them to go for the easier option.

And this was mainly about handing out call-ups to the local-based players. This ties into Jennifer’s statement on education and how the lack of it triggers the exploitation of her teammates.

Jennifer hammered on how unfair the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has treated the Queens. From the lack of funds to book flights for players to Ghana from their respective leagues to the lack of facilities and technical personnel.

Jennifer admonished the GFA to create a wing for women to take control over the affairs of the Black Queens. She believes women understand each other and are more prone to make pivotal decisions that can propel the Black Queens to greatness.

Jennifer also added that she dreams of being a coach and helping contribute to the success of the Black Queens one day. Even if for some reason that dream is upended, she still has plans to help young players by connecting them to colleges and teams in the US.