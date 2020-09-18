Nana Yaw Amponsah will be assisted by eight persons who will occupy various positions in the club.

The newly-appointed CEO, in a statement released on Friday, has picked a team of six gentlemen and two ladies.

The mandate of the appointees runs simultaneously with that of the CEO.

Nana Yaw Amponsah was appointed by the board of directors of Kumasi Asante Kotoko last month.

He was given a three-year mandate to steer the affairs of the club.

Below is the full list of the new management members of the club

Emmanuel Dasoberi- Administrative and Operations Manager

Moses Antwi Benefo- Communications Manager

Thomas Sevordzi- Finance

Dentaah Amoateng- International and Diaspora Relations

Eric Amoako Twumasi- Commercial Manager

Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng Head of Legal-Domestic)

Nilo Effori- Head of Legal-International)

David Obeng Nyarko- Personal Assistant to the CEO