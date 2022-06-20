Sunday, June 19, 2020 marked Father’s Day across the word, with individuals celebrating their father’s for their supportive roles.
‘Your father is better than Guardiola’ – Fans react to CK Akonnor’s daughter’s Father’s Day post
Natasha Naaqueyki, the daughter of former Ghana coach CK Akonnor, has sent her dad an endearing Father’s Day message.
Natasha shared photos of herself and her father on Twitter, accompanied by the caption: “Happy Father’s Day super zaddy.”
CK Akonnor was appointed as Ghana coach in January 2019 as a replacement to Kwesi Appiah, whom he had served as an assistant to.
The former Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko manager, however, failed to impress during his time in charge of the Black Stars.
The 47-year-old was subsequently relieved of his post in 2021 following the Black Stars’ poor run of results.
The Father’s Day post made by Akonnor’s daughter has, however, generated several responses from Ghanaians on Twitter.
While some admitted they were only getting to know that she is the football coach’s daughter, others also drooled under the post with funny comments.
See some of the tweets below:
