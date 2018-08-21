Furious Man United fans want #MourinhoOut

news

Jose Mourinho’s time as Manchester United manager appears to be edging towards an end as fans continue to turn on him.

The 55-year-old has come under intense criticism following Man United latest 3-2 loss at the hands of Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Red Devils went down 2-0 inside the first 30 minutes after yet another uninspiring performance under the Portuguese.

Fans of the club have since called for Mourinho to be sacked, with the harsh tag #MourinhoOut already trending on social media.

Mourinho may have bought some time with Man United’s 2-1 win over Leicester City in their opening game of the season.

However, the club’s latest loss seems to have turned the fans against him, especially after the team churned out another lethargic performance.

Immediately after the 3-2 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion, many Man United fans took to Twitter to vent their anger on Mourinho.

Many criticised the brand of football on display, whiles others called for the manager’s immediate sack.

Mourinho led Man United a double in his debut season, having won the Carabao Cup and the Europa League.

However, the Portuguese oversaw a trophy-less season in 2017/2018 despite the massive spending.

With calls for his sack intensifying on social media, it remains to be seen how long Mourinho would stay as Man United boss.