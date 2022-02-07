RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Emmanuel Ayamga

The water bottle of Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed Abou Gabal, aka Gabaski, has generated conversations about penalty shootouts following the AFCON 2021 final.

The 33-year-old’s water bottle had the names of each Senegal player and their penalty kick patterns.

Gabaski was one of the best goalkeepers of the tournament despite his country losing to Senegal in the final.

The Zamalek shot-stopper began the tournament as Egypt’s second-choice goalkeeper but was thrust between the sticks following the injury of Al Shenawy.

However, he quickly settled in seamlessly, saving a penalty as the Pharaohs beat Ivory Coast on penalties in the round of 16.

He was again the hero when Egypt defeated Cameroon on penalties in the semifinals of the tournament.

However, Gabaski wasn’t third time lucky as Egypt lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal in the final on Sunday.

Mohamed Abdelmonem and Mohanad Lasheen were the villains as they missed their kicks while Sadio Mane netted the winning penalty.

Emmanuel Ayamga

