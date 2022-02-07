Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski was one of the best goalkeepers of the tournament despite his country losing to Senegal in the final.

The Zamalek shot-stopper began the tournament as Egypt’s second-choice goalkeeper but was thrust between the sticks following the injury of Al Shenawy.

However, he quickly settled in seamlessly, saving a penalty as the Pharaohs beat Ivory Coast on penalties in the round of 16.

He was again the hero when Egypt defeated Cameroon on penalties in the semifinals of the tournament.

However, Gabaski wasn’t third time lucky as Egypt lost 4-2 on penalties to Senegal in the final on Sunday.