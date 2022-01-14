Gabon captain Aubameyang to start against Ghana after recovering from COVID-19

The Panthers, however, got the job done without their captain, thanks to a solitary goal from Aaron Boupendza.

A win over Ghana will guarantee Gabon’s place in the round of 16 and Aubameyang’s return has boosted the team’s chances.

Meanwhile, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu and two other players won’t be available against Ghana after returning a positive COVID-19 test.

This was confirmed by the Panthers’ assistant coach Anicet Yala, who will be taking charge of the team on Friday.

“We have registered the return of Mario and Aubameyang, but unfortunately some players have returned into the red zone — Lloyd Palun and sadly, sadly, (central defender) Sidney Obissa,” Yala told Goal.

“The coach Patrice is also not here because he tested positive, and as per Caf recommendations, he’s in isolation.”

He further confirmed that despite Aubameyang recently recovering from COVID-19, the striker is in line to start against Ghana.

“Naturally, when you have a player of the value of Aubameyang who returns, things have to change around up front.