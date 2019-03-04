Tsinga a player of Akanda in the Gabonese topflight league collapse and lost unconscious during a game between his side and FC Missile in the 27th minute.

The players after realizing Hermam Tsinga was unconscious tried to resuscitate him, while some called for medical assistance.

The medics spent 20 minutes in trying to help the 24-year-old regain consciousness and they had to quickly rush him to the hospital.

All the attempts to resuscitate the player by the doctors proved futile, as his heart stopped beating and his breath ceased.

According to reports Hermam Tsinga suffered a suspected heart attack and was pronounced dead in hospital two hours later.

The head of the local ambulance service in Libreville indicated that an autopsy would be carried out to determine the cause of the Omar Bongo University student’s death.