GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Gunners could be without their Brazilian forward for up to three months after he went under the knife

Gabriel Jesus.
Gabriel Jesus.

Premier League leaders Arsenal have been dealt a further blow after Gabriel Jesus could be set for an extended time off.

Jesus is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery earlier this month on his knee.

Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee
Gabriel Jesus has had successful surgery on his knee AFP

The forward picked up an injury during his time with the Brazilian national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jesus, who has been a key part of Arsenal's resurgence this season since his move from Manchester City, suffered a knee injury during Brazil's final group game against Cameroon at the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022.
Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal on October 30, 2022. AFP

He is now facing a three-month absence from competitive football after undergoing surgery following his return to the Emirates from Qatar.

According to Football London, Jesus's personal trainer has provided an injury update on the 25-year-old.

Posting on his Instagram page, Andre Cunha stated that the Arsenal forward has a diffcult journey ahead of recovery.

Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal fans dreaming of the PL title.
Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal fans dreaming of the PL title. AFP

"First week. A big journey awaits," Cunha posted per Football.London. "Tough, difficult and uncomfortable, you can bet it is! Transformer? You can bet it will!"

"Feeding your heart with the vision of the future, living in the present and celebrating the short term achievements is key. Goals set and goals achieved, and so it will be, week by week, always doing a little more. Let's go, we're getting closer @dejesusoficial! WE FOLLOW."

Izuchukwu Akawor
