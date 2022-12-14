GABRIEL JESUS: Arsenal star begins rehabilitation after successful surgery

Jesus is facing up to 12 weeks on the sidelines after undergoing surgery earlier this month on his knee.

The forward picked up an injury during his time with the Brazilian national team at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Jesus, who has been a key part of Arsenal's resurgence this season since his move from Manchester City, suffered a knee injury during Brazil's final group game against Cameroon at the World Cup.

He is now facing a three-month absence from competitive football after undergoing surgery following his return to the Emirates from Qatar.

Personal trainer provides Jesus's update

According to Football London, Jesus's personal trainer has provided an injury update on the 25-year-old.

Posting on his Instagram page, Andre Cunha stated that the Arsenal forward has a diffcult journey ahead of recovery.

"First week. A big journey awaits," Cunha posted per Football.London. "Tough, difficult and uncomfortable, you can bet it is! Transformer? You can bet it will!"