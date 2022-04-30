Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

Manchester City overtook Liverpool and climbed back to the summit of the Premier League with a commanding display at Leeds United underlined by a 4-0 scoreline.
Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored the third of those goals and even though it didn’t mean much to the team, that goal had some personal significance.
It was Jesus’ seventh goal in his last five games, the only game he failed to score was against Brighton where he only came off the bench to play the closing seven minutes.
The Brazilian rifled home a shot from a Phil Foden pass which was indicative of his confidence right now with seven goals in his last four starts.
Before then City were taking full advantage of set-pieces as they opened the scoring through Rodri’s header and then Nathan Ake pounced on a loose ball to make it two in the second half.
After Gabriel Jesus made it three, Fernandinho drove home a trademark low strike from the edge of the box past the helpless Meslier.
The win took the Cityzens back to the top of the table, just a point ahead of Liverpool with four league games still to play.
The Merseysiders had won away at Newcastle 1-0 in the early kickoff which put pressure on Manchester City to respond with three points of their own or forfeit their lead at such a crucial part of the season.
