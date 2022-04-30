RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

Authors:

Tunde Young

Manchester City regain top spot with 4-0 win over Leeds United

Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 win against Leeds United
Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 win against Leeds United

Manchester City overtook Liverpool and climbed back to the summit of the Premier League with a commanding display at Leeds United underlined by a 4-0 scoreline.

Recommended articles

Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus scored the third of those goals and even though it didn’t mean much to the team, that goal had some personal significance.

Gabriel Jesus scored 4 goals as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 at the Etihad
Gabriel Jesus scored 4 goals as Manchester City blast Watford 5-1 at the Etihad Pulse Nigeria

It was Jesus’ seventh goal in his last five games, the only game he failed to score was against Brighton where he only came off the bench to play the closing seven minutes.

The Brazilian rifled home a shot from a Phil Foden pass which was indicative of his confidence right now with seven goals in his last four starts.

Before then City were taking full advantage of set-pieces as they opened the scoring through Rodri’s header and then Nathan Ake pounced on a loose ball to make it two in the second half.

Rodri opened the scoring for Manchester City
Rodri opened the scoring for Manchester City Fotmob

After Gabriel Jesus made it three, Fernandinho drove home a trademark low strike from the edge of the box past the helpless Meslier.

The win took the Cityzens back to the top of the table, just a point ahead of Liverpool with four league games still to play.

The Merseysiders had won away at Newcastle 1-0 in the early kickoff which put pressure on Manchester City to respond with three points of their own or forfeit their lead at such a crucial part of the season.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Gabriel Jesus and Phil Foden inspired Manchester City to a 4-0 win against Leeds United

    Jesus take the wheel” - Brazilian striker continues red-hot form to help Man City overtake Liverpool in thrilling title race

  • Pulse sports reveals the full list of players Mino Raiola has represented

    Mino Raiola: Full clientele list of one of the greatest agents in football history

  • Afena-Gyan presents jersey to his SHS teacher after Roma’s game against Leicester

    Afena-Gyan presents jersey to his SHS teacher after Roma’s game against Leicester

Trending

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call

‘You’re the face of Africa now’ – Asamoah Gyan tells Sadio Mane via touching video call
PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

Lionel Messi rated the third-best performing player in Europe ahead of Benzema, Salah

Lionel Messi ranks ahead of Karim Benzema and Mohamed Salah for the best average match ratings in Europe's top five leagues

Spain-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana

Spanish-born brothers Inaki and Nico Williams set to play for Ghana