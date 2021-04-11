RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Galatasaray's Falcao to undergo surgery after breaking bone in face

Galatasaray's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao is to undergo surgery after suffering a broken bone in his face in a training ground clash of heads, the Turkish giants announced Sunday.

The club said the Colombia captain would likely have surgery under anaesthetic later Sunday.

Falcao collided with Kerem Akturkoglu, who seemingly sustained no injury but has been put under surveillance as a precaution.

Falcao spent six seasons at Monaco before touching down in Istanbul in 2019.

He has scored eight goals in 14 matches this season, with Galatasaray currently sat in third spot of the Turkish Super Lig.

