Meet the radio presenter-turned-referee who’ll officiate Hearts vs Kotoko game

Kotoko currently sit at the top of the league table and hold a healthy 12-point lead over Hearts, who are in eighth position.

Referee Senorgbe will officiate Sunday’s big game and will be assisted by Patrick Papala and Gilbert Adom Mensah.

Senorgbe is, however, not your average referee and has gathered enormous experience in several other fields.

He worked as a sports journalist at the Ho Premier FM in Volta Region, where he used to even host the morning show.

The 37-year-old is also a marketer, having obtained an HND in Marketing from the Ho Technical University.

Senorgbe began his refereeing career in 2009 and steadily rose through the ranks to become a class one referee in 2014.

After officiating in the Division One League for a few years, he was finally promoted to officiate Ghana Premier League matches in 2018.

He is also a very educated man, having graduated from the Wesley Grammar Senior High School (SHS) in Dansoman.

Senorgbe holds a BSc. Integrated Development Studies (pending) from Evangelical Presbyterian University in Ho and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and Administration – Chartered from Institute of Management and Leadership – USA.