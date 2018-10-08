Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or award


Real Madrid Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or award

Welsh man Gareth Bale has been nominated among players to vie for this year's Ballod d'Or award.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon play Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon

Welsh man Gareth Bale has been nominated among players to vie for this year's Ballod d'Or award.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Paris St-Germain attacker Edinson Cavani are also contenders.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)

The 30-man list of nominees will be revealed throughout the day.

The Ballon d'Or, a prestigious award presented since 1956, is given to the best player of the year.

READ MORE: EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promo

This year's ceremony will take place in Paris on 3 December.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

English Premier League: 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man City game English Premier League 4 things you missed from the Liverpool vs Man City game
Football: In Jerusalem, Palestinian families play political football Football In Jerusalem, Palestinian families play political football
Football: Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution? Football Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?
Football: Five things we learned in the Premier League Football Five things we learned in the Premier League
Football: Kovac already in trouble at stuttering Bayern Football Kovac already in trouble at stuttering Bayern
Football: Barcelona held at Valencia as Sevilla go top in Spain Football Barcelona held at Valencia as Sevilla go top in Spain

Recommended Videos

Sports News: CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach Sports News CK Akunnor unveiled as new Kotoko coach
Video: Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaelland
Anas #12 Expose: Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe Anas #12 Expose Anas can easily be bribed – Nyaho Tamakloe



Top Articles

1 Car Crash Mubarak Wakaso involved in car accidentbullet
2 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea manager is obsessed by his superstitionsbullet
3 Black Stars Asamoah Gyan jams to Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Why Me’ (Video)bullet
4 Serie A The 31 endorsement deals that made Roanldo highest paid...bullet
5 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Ghana’s AFCON qualifier against Sierra is...bullet
6 Video Fàbregas beats Willian & Pedro in speed test by using...bullet
7 Serie A EA Sports removes Cristiano Ronaldo from FIFA 19 promobullet
8 Football Five things going wrong at Real Madridbullet
9 Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew features in Crystal...bullet
10 English Premier League 4 things you missed from the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC Nordsjaellandbullet
3 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won Russia 2018bullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
6 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
7 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
8 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet

Football

Mbappe said he was disappointed not to score more, despite putting four goals past Lyon
Football 'I should have scored more', says four-goal Mbappe
Wayne Rooney now has nine goals in 16 matches since arriving at D.C. United
Football Rooney brace lifts D.C. over Schweinsteiger's Fire
Mbappe was in unstoppable form as he put four goals past a stunned Lyon
Football Four-star Mbappe helps PSG break 82-year-old record
Lorenzo Insigne scored Napoli's second with a fantastic strike
Football Napoli cut gap to Juventus, Icardi fires Inter into third
X
Advertisement