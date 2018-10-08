Gareth Bale nominated for 2018 Ballon d'Or award

news

Welsh man Gareth Bale has been nominated among players to vie for this year's Ballod d'Or award.

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and Paris St-Germain attacker Edinson Cavani are also contenders.

The 30-man list of nominees will be revealed throughout the day.

The Ballon d'Or, a prestigious award presented since 1956, is given to the best player of the year.

This year's ceremony will take place in Paris on 3 December.