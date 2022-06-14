'I'm happy with what I've done in my career'- Gareth Bale reflects on his tough time at Real Madrid

While reminiscing about his time with the current La Liga champions, Bale spoke proudly of his time with the historic club, stating that he surpassed his expectations.

“It's been a massive success. If you offered me 10 per cent, I’d have bitten your hand off at the start. It's been a good time. There have been some high and low times but that's football. I feel like I've overachieved myself.” Bale said.

As pointed out earlier, Bale did not enjoy the best relationship with the Madrid fanbase, a situation which he made worse following the infamous flag incident after Wales secured qualification for Euro 2020.

While celebrating his nation’s success, Bale was pictured holding a flag which read ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order'. Following the backlash from the incident Bale never seemed welcome in Madrid again and was perennially linked with a move away from the club.

Speaking on his well-documented struggles with the fans, Bale cleared the air, stating that it was nothing more than a misconception.

"I've been available for quite a lot of the games in Spain. Sometimes you just don't get picked so people assume that you're injured. There is a perception I play a lot of golf which I don't or people think I'm injured a lot when I'm actually not." Bale said.

Bale is set to be released from his contract at Real, and the transfer rumour mill has not stopped turning on where next he could end up. With Wales having secured a place in Qatar 2022, Bale is focused on preparing for the tournament.

“After leaving Real, I've had a day or two to reflect and you can't argue with five Champions League winners' medals. To go to a major tournament with Wales.

“I'm happy with what I've done in my career, and hopefully there is just one more cherry on top. Ideally, I want to go into a World Cup playing games and be as effective as I can be on the pitch," Bale said.