Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed


Football Gayle boosts West Brom, Villa routed

Dwight Gayle fired West Bromwich Albion to a 2-1 win over Championship rivals Stoke, while promotion chasers Aston Villa were thrashed 4-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dwight Gayle, pictured May 2018, scored in the 16th and 59th minutes, helping fire Albion to a win play

Dwight Gayle, pictured May 2018, scored in the 16th and 59th minutes, helping fire Albion to a win

(AFP/File)

Dwight Gayle fired West Bromwich Albion to a 2-1 win over Championship rivals Stoke, while promotion chasers Aston Villa were thrashed 4-1 at Sheffield United on Saturday.

Albion and Stoke were both relegated from the Premier League last season, but it was the hosts who look more equipped for a quick return on the evidence of their success at the Hawthorns.

Gayle scored in the 16th and 59th minutes, while Benik Afobe missed a penalty for Stoke.

Erik Pieters' reply for Stoke came way too late and Gary Rowett's side have only one win from six games.

Villa, beaten in last season's play-off final, are aiming to go one better this season.

But at Bramall Lane, Jack O'Connell put the Blades ahead after six minutes and Mark Duffy added a deflected second.

Oliver Norwood made it three before the break and it was four thanks to Billy Sharp's 49th minute strike.

Anwar El-Ghazi netted a consolation for Villa.

Derby left it late but continued their fine start under Frank Lampard as they won 2-1 at Hull.

Recent signing Martyn Waghorn opened his account from the spot 23 minutes in, but Todd Kane levelled eight minutes after half-time.

Derby dug deep and won it through Florian Jozefzoon with two minutes left.

Jozefzoon's former club Brentford also impressed as they beat Nottingham Forest 2-1.

Lewis Macleod got them going and although in-form Matty Cash replied, Ollie Watkins won it deep into second half stoppage-time.

Adam Reach and Lucas Joao scored as Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Reading, Liam Moore replying for the winless hosts.

Bolton hit back to draw 2-2 at Lancashire rivals Preston.

Callum Robinson and Alan Browne put Preston two up inside 16 minutes, but Sammy Amoebi and Pawel Olkowski levelled before the break.

Preston's Ben Pearson was sent off late on.

James Vaughan's goal 17 minutes from time earned Wigan a 1-0 win over Rotherham, while Birmingham and QPR drew 0-0.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade Ghanaian Players Abroad Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade
Football: Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Ghana Football: Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah Ghana Football Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah
Football: Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts Football Liverpool, Chelsea maintain perfect Premier League starts
Charity: Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit Charity Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
9 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
10 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to...bullet

Football

Former Scotland manager Craig Levein, pictured 2012, is recovering at home and was unable to take his place in the Tynecastle dugout
Football Naismith hat-trick gives ill Hearts boss Levein perfect tonic
Borussia Moenchengladbach's scorer Alassane Plea (L) challenges Augsburg midfielder Koo Ja-cheol in their 1-1 draw
Football Hoffenheim fight back despite another Bundesliga VAR setback
Victory at the Asian Games means South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs
Football 'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service
Chelsea star Eden Hazard celebrates after scoring against Bournemouth
Football Pedro, Hazard on target as Chelsea cruise