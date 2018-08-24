Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims

news

Supporters of Genoa will stage "43 minutes of silence" in the Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday in memory of the victims of the bridge disaster in the northern Italian city.

"For Sunday night, we choose the path of silence out of respect for those who lost their lives on this bridge," wrote Genoa's Ultra fans in a statement released to Italian media.

"It will be a deafening silence of 43 minutes -- one for each child, worker, student, father or mother who is no longer with us.

"For the first 43 minutes, our flags will not be waved, our banners will be lowered and our voices will remain silent."

In the aftermath of the Morandi bridge disaster on August 14, the opening Serie A games involving Genoa and city rivals Sampdoria were postponed as a mark of respect.

Sunday's game between Genoa and Empoli will be the first at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium since the disaster.