Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims


Football Genoa fans to hold '43 minutes of silence' in honour of bridge victims

Supporters of Genoa will stage "43 minutes of silence" in the Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday in memory of the victims of the bridge disaster in the northern Italian city.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Supporters of Genoa, like the ones pictured on August 18, 2018, will stand in silence for 43 minutes -- "one for each child, worker, student, father or mother who is no longer with us" -- during the upcoming Serie A game against Empoli play

Supporters of Genoa, like the ones pictured on August 18, 2018, will stand in silence for 43 minutes -- "one for each child, worker, student, father or mother who is no longer with us" -- during the upcoming Serie A game against Empoli

(AFP/File)

Supporters of Genoa will stage "43 minutes of silence" in the Serie A game against Empoli on Sunday in memory of the victims of the bridge disaster in the northern Italian city.

"For Sunday night, we choose the path of silence out of respect for those who lost their lives on this bridge," wrote Genoa's Ultra fans in a statement released to Italian media.

"It will be a deafening silence of 43 minutes -- one for each child, worker, student, father or mother who is no longer with us.

"For the first 43 minutes, our flags will not be waved, our banners will be lowered and our voices will remain silent."

In the aftermath of the Morandi bridge disaster on August 14, the opening Serie A games involving Genoa and city rivals Sampdoria were postponed as a mark of respect.

Sunday's game between Genoa and Empoli will be the first at the Luigi-Ferraris stadium since the disaster.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy Football President Weah presents honours to former coaches Wenger and LeRoy
Football: Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence Football Roma fan jailed for Liverpool violence
Football: Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement Football Switzerland coach Petkovic 'sad' about Behrami's international retirement
Football: Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier Football Nigeria's Mikel to miss Cup of Nations qualifier
Football: 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge Football 'Unacceptable': French World Cup captain Lloris sorry after drink-driving charge
Football: PSG to rest Buffon for upcoming games as Areola returns Football PSG to rest Buffon for upcoming games as Areola returns

Recommended Videos

Pulse Sports: Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus Pulse Sports Black Stars players to receive $5000 as winning bonus
Video: Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song Video Check out Kevin Prince-Boateng’s rap song
Video: Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA ban



Top Articles

1 Michael Student wins GHS 500,000 Betway jackpotbullet
2 Profile Kwesi Nyantakyi's impeccable impact on Ghana footballbullet
3 Today in History On this day: Kwesi Nyantakyi appointed as president...bullet
4 Amazing The youngest scorer in AFCON history claims he slept with...bullet
5 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
6 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
7 Revealed Maradona had rampant sexual encounter with wife...bullet
8 Facts And Stats 3 reasons why Chelsea have achieved more...bullet
9 Black Stars 'Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
2 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face FIFA banbullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
9 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape...bullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Entrepreneurs Asamoah Gyan and 4 other footballers who are successful businessmen outside the pitch
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments
Palestinian football chief Jibril Rajoub is suspended from matches for one year over his call for protests against Argentina's plan to play Israel in Jerusalem
Football Palestinian FA boss gets 12-month 'match' ban over Messi comments
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is set to leave following his nightmare spell
Football Klopp salutes Alisson as Karius faces Liverpool exit