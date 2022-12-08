George Boateng begins punditry job at beIN Sports after Ghana’s World Cup exit

The 47-year-old made his first appearance on the Qatar-based sports channel this week to discuss the round of 16 matches.
Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng has started working as a beIN Sports pundit for the Qatar 2022 World Cup following Ghana’s elimination from the tournament.
In October, beIN Sports announced that Boateng will be joining its team of pundits and analysts for the tournament in Qatar.
He was listed as part of a rich roster of ex-players and coaches who had been lined up for beIN Sports’ World Cup coverage.
The list also included former Brazil international Kaka, France’s World Cup winner Marcel Desailly and ex-Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.
Boateng’s inclusion, however, raised eyebrows among Ghanaians, with some questioning his commitment to the Black Stars, where he serves as an assistant coach.
This prompted the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to clarify that Boateng would not be doing any punditry work during the World Cup.
However, the former Aston Villa U23 coach has now started his punditry work with beIN Sports following Ghana’s exit from the tournament.
The Black Stars finished bottom of Group H after losing to Uruguay in their last group game last Friday.
Otto Addo’s side were defeated 3-2 by Portugal in their opening game before recovering to beat South Korea by the same scoreline.
The West Africans, therefore, needed just a draw to secure a place in the round of 16 but their hopes were dashed by Uruguay, who coasted to a 2-0 victory.
