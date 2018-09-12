George Boateng joins Blackburn Rovers as coach

news

Ghanaian-born former Dutch international, George Boateng, has been appointed as a youth coach of English club Blackburn Rovers.

The Championship outfit has officially confirmed the 43-year-old as coach of the club’s Under-13 team.

READ ALSO: Africa U-17 Nations Cup Qualifiers: Ghana face Ivory Coast in semi-finals

Boateng is also expected help out with the training of the club’s U-16 and U-18 teams, where he will be serving as assistant manager.

The ex-defensive midfielder has been working on his coaching badges since bringing his playing career to an end five years ago.

He boasts a UEFA Pro Licence and gained has experience of first-team management in Malaysia, where he also worked as a Director of Football.

Speaking on his latest appointment as youth team coach of Blackburn Rovers, Boateng said he is excited and hopes to develop his coaching career through his new role.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be taking on this new role. It’s a great environment here at Rovers to start my coaching career in England. The philosophy and style of football here is what I believe in, so that made my decision quite an easy one,” he said, as quoted by the Lancashiretelegraph.

READ ALSO: Enviable: These African players once earned a place in FIFPro World XI

Boateng was born in Nkawkaw in Ghana, but moved to the Netherlands at a tender age, later opting to play for the European country.

He also had stints with Premier League sides Aston Villa and Middlesbrough.