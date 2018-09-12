Pulse.com.gh logo
George Weah ‘plays football’ with Liberia economy


Liberia 1-2 Nigeria George Weah ‘plays football’ with Liberia economy

The 1995 FIFA Footballer of the Year was in action for Liberia when they lost 2-1 to Nigeria in Monrovia at a time his citizens continue to count on him to salvage the Liberian economy.

George Oppong Weah played 79 minutes as Nigeria edged Liberia 2-1 on Tuesday at age 51 in an international friendly.

George Weah went back for his football boot and started for Liberia in an international friendly against Nigeria in a testimonial match to retire the number 14 jersey, worn by Weah at his playing peak..

Nigeria fielded a reasonably strong team, including Leicester's Wilfred Ndidi and fellow midfielder Peter Etebo, of Stoke City. Ndidi's club-mate Kelechi Iheanacho featured as a second-half substitute.

Etebo took the corner from which Simeon Nwankwo headed Nigeria into a 2-0 lead after Henry Onyekuru - on loan at Galatasaray from Everton - had scored the opener. The home side pulled one back with a late Kpah Sherman penalty.

Goerge Weah who won the FIFA Player of the Year, the Ballon D’or and the African Footballer of the Year in 1995 saw his popularity in the game increased across the universe as the only African to achieve that feat.

George Weah became a cult hero in Liberia for his charity and philanthropic works back at home. Liberia benefited from his fortunes as a world class footballer, organizing the war thorn country for football matches, footing the cost of preparation and paying per-diems.

Liberia came close to qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup but they were denied by Nigeria who thrashed Ghana 3-0 on home soil.

George Weah turned politician after hanging up his boot and run for the Liberia presidential elections in 2005, but lost to Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

He didn’t relent in his bid to become president as he stayed as a major force to reckon with in opposition.

The ex-AC Milan striker won the Liberia presidential election in 2017, becoming the first professional player to be elected as president of his country.

Every lover of the beautiful game rejoiced over the enviable feat chalked by Weah.

Arsene Wenger, the manager who identified his talent when he was playing football in Liberia and gave him the opportunity to ply his trade in Europe indicated after his election that he knew the player was meant for greater things when he arrived in France. Wenger shared in his joy by congratulating him.

The honeymoon is over for George Weah and all eyes are now on him.

Liberia’s economy has been in crisis for many years and the former footballer of the year has been trusted with the economy of the country.

Many believe, he hasn’t been able to turn things around for Liberia, ever since he took over the presidency of the country.

He is supposed to fix the troubles the country is going through to prove those who believe ruling a country isn’t like playing football where he excelled.

Weah needs to shut up his critics mouth by coming up with policies to mitigate poverty and strengthen the Liberian economy which many people think, is in crisis.

