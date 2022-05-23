RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

Emmanuel Ayamga

Netherlands international Georginio Wijnaldum has explained why he decided to drop his Ghanaian surname.

The 31-year-old used to be referred to as Georginio Boateng in the early stages of his career before officially changing his surname.

However, the PSG midfielder has his reasons for switching surnames after putting his mother’s surname on his records.

Paris Saint Germain midfielder, Gini Wijnaldum is reportedly unhappy in Paris.

According to him, he inherited the name ‘Boateng’ from his stepfather but decided to change it after he divorced his mother.

“I want to put on record that I am now Georginio Wijnaldum, not Georginio Boateng, in fact I have been known as George Wijnaldum for four years now,” the Dutchman said in a 2013 interview, as quoted by Goal.

“Boateng was the name of my former stepfather who is related to retired Dutch footballer of Ghanaian-origin George Boateng.”

Giorginio Wijnaldum

He added: “My stepfather gave his surname to me but after he divorced my mother I got the Boateng off my name and took my mother’s name Wijnaldum as my surname.”

“My mother and my original father are Surinamese so people should get it clear.”

Wijnaldum is a Premier League, Ligue 1 and Champions League winner and has also been capped 86 times by the Netherlands.

Emmanuel Ayamga

