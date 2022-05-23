Georginio Wijnaldum: Why I dropped my Ghanaian surname ‘Boateng’

However, the PSG midfielder has his reasons for switching surnames after putting his mother’s surname on his records.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to him, he inherited the name ‘Boateng’ from his stepfather but decided to change it after he divorced his mother.

“I want to put on record that I am now Georginio Wijnaldum, not Georginio Boateng, in fact I have been known as George Wijnaldum for four years now,” the Dutchman said in a 2013 interview, as quoted by Goal.

“Boateng was the name of my former stepfather who is related to retired Dutch footballer of Ghanaian-origin George Boateng.”

Pulse Ghana

He added: “My stepfather gave his surname to me but after he divorced my mother I got the Boateng off my name and took my mother’s name Wijnaldum as my surname.”

“My mother and my original father are Surinamese so people should get it clear.”