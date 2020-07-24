He explained that he thought his career was all over, but he sought the face of God for divine intervention and promised to give back to society if he survived it.

Gerald Asamoah after being sidelined for three months returned to the field and continued his football career.

He made history by becoming the first black man to represent Germany in the FIFA World Cup in 2002.

Gerald Asamoah has narrated how his career suffered a setback following a heart condition and how he survived it.

“In 1998, Doctors told me I can’t play football again. I sat out for three months, underwent treatment and enjoyed my career later.

“ You have a dream and now doctors come in to say it is over. It was one of the worst days of my life. Everything was black and I said what is going on?

“So I said God if you help me get through this and get onto the pitch again I would want to give something back,” Asamoah told DW Sports in a recent interview.

“My dream is to build a Cardiac Hospital to treat such problems since it is very expensive.”

Despite featuring for Germany at international level, the burly striker said he has not lost track of his Ghanaian roots.

“I’m a Ghanaian and everyone knows that. I will do my best to support the development of Ghana in my small way.”

The 41-year-old, who is now retired played for teams such as Hannover 96 where he played 79 games before moving to Schalke where he really made his name and mark. Later he played for the like of St Pauli and Greuther Fürth.