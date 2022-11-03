Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

The 35-year-old Spanish center-back confirmed his decision via a 2-minute video he posted on his social media on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He posted the video with a message that read: "Culers, us he de dir una cosa." which is Spanish for "I have to tell you one thing."

Pique has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou this season, after making just three La Liga starts, and has now decided to call time on his incredible career in the sport.