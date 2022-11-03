Gerard Pique has announced that Saturday's La Liga match against Almeria will be his last as a professional footballer.
Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary
The veteran Barcelona defender has confirmed he will hang up his boots finally after Barca's next La Liga match against Almeria.
Recommended articles
The 35-year-old Spanish center-back confirmed his decision via a 2-minute video he posted on his social media on Thursday, November 3, 2022.
He posted the video with a message that read: "Culers, us he de dir una cosa." which is Spanish for "I have to tell you one thing."
Pique has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou this season, after making just three La Liga starts, and has now decided to call time on his incredible career in the sport.
This is a breaking news story....More to follow....
More from category
-
Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary
-
Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal
-
My first Black Stars call-up was a dream come true – Joseph Paintsil