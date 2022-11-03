RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

David Ben

The veteran Barcelona defender has confirmed he will hang up his boots finally after Barca's next La Liga match against Almeria.

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football
Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football

Gerard Pique has announced that Saturday's La Liga match against Almeria will be his last as a professional footballer.

Recommended articles

The 35-year-old Spanish center-back confirmed his decision via a 2-minute video he posted on his social media on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

He posted the video with a message that read: "Culers, us he de dir una cosa." which is Spanish for "I have to tell you one thing."

Pique has fallen out of favour at the Camp Nou this season, after making just three La Liga starts, and has now decided to call time on his incredible career in the sport.

This is a breaking news story....More to follow....

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football

    Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

  • Sadio Mane has earned plaudits again for his latest gesture in his native - Bambali

    Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

  • Joseph Paintsil of Genk

    My first Black Stars call-up was a dream come true – Joseph Paintsil

Trending

More details emerge as Thomas Partey is allegedly being accused of Rape again

'He knows the truth' - Lady reveals more amid Thomas Partey's rape allegations

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Instagram model has called out Arsenal's Thomas Partey over fresh rape allegations on Twitter

Lady calls out Thomas Partey on social media over Rape Allegations [Receipts]

Black Stars players

Ghana Black Stars: Here are all the players available for Qatar 2022 selection