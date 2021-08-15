Gerd Muller: Bayern Munich and Germany legend dies at age 75

The striker won three European Cups, the European Cup Winners' Cup, four Bundesliga titles, four DFB Cups and the Intercontinental Cup with Bayern.

He also scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final against the Netherlands.

In a statement mourning the late Muller, Bayern said: “The club and all its fans are mourning the death of Gerd Müller, who passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 75. Müller made history with Bayern and the German national team.

“He scored an incredible 566 goals in 607 competitive appearances for Bayern and still holds the record for the most goals scored in the Bundesliga with 365, as well as being top scorer seven times. He got 68 goals in 62 caps for the national team.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also released a statement to extend their condolences to the family of the late striker.

“Madrid C. F., its president and Board of Directors are deeply saddened by the passing of Bayern Munich and Germany legend Gerd Müller,” the Spanish giants wrote.

“Real Madrid extends its condolences to his family and friends, Bayern Munich and their fans, and German football as a whole.

“The legendary forward, who has passed away today at 75 years of age, defined an iconic era in international football.”