German FA says Loew to remain Germany boss at Euro 2020

"The disappointing game (against North Macedonia) has not changed anything with regards to our plans," DFB president Fritz Keller told daily Bild.

"'Jogi' Loew and his team will analyse everything and draw the right conclusions to be successful at the European championships."

The defeat left Germany third in their World Cup qualifying group, trailing leaders Armenia by three points and behind North Macedonia on goal difference and led to calls for Loew to be replaced before the Euros.

"It is clear that we need a change -- and not just at some point, but now, in the short term," Felix Magath, who coached Wolfsburg to the 2009 Bundesliga title, said last week.

But the DFB insist there is no rush to name Loew's successor.