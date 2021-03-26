Germany cruise past Iceland after DIY 'Human Rights' protest

UK daily newspaper The Guardian recently claimed that more than 6,500 workers have died on stadium construction sites since the World Cup was awarded to the Gulf state in 2010.

"We have the World Cup coming up and there will be discussions about it.... we wanted to show we are not ignoring that," Germany's Leon Goretzka, who scored the opening goal on Thursday, told RTL.

"We wrote the letters ourselves. We have a large reach - and we can use it to set an example for the values we want to stand for. That was clear."

Once on the pitch in Duisburg, Loew's side raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes through Goretzka and Kai Havertz.

It was the first time in 52 years that Germany have led so early in a men's international.