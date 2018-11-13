Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Germany go back to school in charm offensive

Germany's football stars went back to school Tuesday as part of another charm offensive aimed at repairing the damage from their World Cup debacle last summer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane (C) signs autographs after Germany's stars held a press conference at a school in Leipzig on Tuesday in which school children were also allowed to ask questions ahead of the friendly against Russia on Thursday. play

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane (C) signs autographs after Germany's stars held a press conference at a school in Leipzig on Tuesday in which school children were also allowed to ask questions ahead of the friendly against Russia on Thursday.

(dpa/AFP)

Germany's football stars went back to school Tuesday as part of another charm offensive aimed at repairing the damage from their World Cup debacle last summer.

Ahead of Thursday's friendly against Russia in Leipzig, captain Manuel Neuer, forward Leroy Sane, winger Julian Brandt and forward Timo Werner fielded questions from schoolchildren as the team seek to build bridges with fans following their humiliating first-round exit in Russia.

The German team was criticised for appearing too distant from their supporters and this latest initiative follows the national team holding an open training session for 5,000 fans in Berlin last month.

But that didn't stop the schoolchildren from asking some tricky questions.

"What do you think of the fact that Mesut Ozil no longer plays for the national team?" one bold youngster bluntly asked Manchester City winger Sane.

Ozil resigned from the national team in July, accusing the German football federation of 'racism and disrespect' after being the target of xenophobic comments on social media following the team's poor displays in Russia.

Sane answered with diplomatic aplomb.

"For me, it's a shame. He is a good friend and I would like to play with him again," said Sane, controversially left out of the World Cup squad by coach Joachim Loew despite being voted the Premier League's best young player last season.

"But there are other good players in the team whom I get along with."

During a 45-minute press conference only a quarter of an hour was set aside for questions by journalists.

Despite Germany's efforts, only 28,000 of the 41,629 tickets for the friendly against Russia in Leipzig had been sold as of Monday.

Germany need a morale-boosting win against the Russians before next week's crunch Nations League clash at home to the Netherlands, which Germany must win to avoid relegation from their pool.

However, the result in Gelsenkirchen on Monday could be irrelevant if the Dutch beat France in Rotterdam on Friday during the other Group One match as the Germans are bottom of their pool with just one point.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling Football New Celta Vigo coach Miguel Cardoso slips-up at his unveiling
Football: Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney Football Wembley farewell a sign of things to come for former greats: Rooney
Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach Ghana will miss the quality of Kwadwo Asamoah- Medeama coach
Football: Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid Football Benzema associates in police custody over extorsion bid
Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup Black Maidens to face hosts Uruguay in World Cup
Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family Manchester City star Raheem Sterling buys new dog to protect his family

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Joe Cole began his career at West Ham and two stints with the club
Football Ex-England and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole retires
Diego Costa faces a race to be fit for the Liga clash with Barcelona
Football New injury woe for Atletico front man Costa: club
Germany forward Marco Reus (R) sat out Tuesday's training session in Leipzig with the national team, ahead of Thursday's friendly against Russia, with a bruised foot after scoring twice for Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.
Football Injured Reus sits out Germany training ahead of Russia friendly
Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic of the Los Angeles Galaxy, shown scoring on a July header against Orlandio City, was named Major League Soccer Newcomer of the Year on Monday
Football Swedish striker Ibrahimovic named top MLS newcomer
X
Advertisement