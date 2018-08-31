Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Germany goalkeeper Trapp rejoins Frankfurt on loan from PSG


Football Germany goalkeeper Trapp rejoins Frankfurt on loan from PSG

Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, it was confirmed Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon at PSG persuaded Kevin Trapp (R) to seek a loan move play

The arrival of Gianluigi Buffon at PSG persuaded Kevin Trapp (R) to seek a loan move

(AFP)

Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has rejoined Eintracht Frankfurt on a one-year loan deal from French champions Paris Saint-Germain, it was confirmed Friday.

"I'm looking forward to another year with Frankfurt," said the 28-year-old who played for Eintracht from 2012 until 2015 before joining PSG for 10 million euros ($11.6m).

Frankfurt recruited Trapp hours before the transfer window closed in Germany and France at 1800 local time (1600 GMT) and he could feature in Saturday's home Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen.

Trapp, Germany's third-choice goalkeeper behind Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, also found himself third in the pecking order at PSG behind Gianluigi Buffon and Alphonse Areola this season.

He jumped at the chance to rejoin Frankfurt for 2018/19.

"When I was in Paris, I always liked to remember the great times back in Frankfurt," said Trapp, who has made three appearances for Germany since June 2017.

"The contact never broke and I was very happy for Eintracht when they won the German Cup," he added, referring to Frankfurt's shock 3-1 win against Bayern Munich in the final in May.

"It's important for me to be in an environment where I feel comfortable and where I can play."

Trapp, who was part of Germany's World Cup squad which crashed out in the group stages, could go straight into Frankfurt's starting side as their Danish first-choice keeper Frederik Ronnow is carrying a knee injury.

"The current knee problems of Frederik Ronnow caused us to rethink things," said Eintracht's director of sport Bruno Huebner.

"Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in pre-season, which is not completely healed and is bothering him.

"We are convinced that he will grow into the role of number one, but we had the chance to sign a goalkeeper, who is not only ready to play, but also figure strongly identified with the club."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Preview of the weekend's action Football Preview of the weekend's action
Number 12: Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et al - Attorney General Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et al - Attorney General
Photos: Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wife Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wife
Football: Rodgers' reputation on the line as Gerrard reunion looms Football Rodgers' reputation on the line as Gerrard reunion looms
Football: Harry's ignoring me, sulks Son with career on line in Asia Football Harry's ignoring me, sulks Son with career on line in Asia
Football: Kewell replaces Nolan as Notts County manager Football Kewell replaces Nolan as Notts County manager

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo to...bullet
4 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song...bullet
7 Football Ronaldo to skip two Portugal games to focus on...bullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
10 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
5 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
6 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
7 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

VAR is being used in the Bundesliga for the second consecutive season
Football VAR in Champions League only from 2019-20 season, say UEFA
Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former Cameroon captain who is homeless
New Era Former Black Stars striker Mathew Amoah named coach of NAC Breda U-19 team
Sweden's Ola Toivonen enjoyed a good World Cup in Russia this summer
Football Swedish international Toivonen joins Melbourne Victory