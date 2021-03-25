Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results | Follow today’s football news with live coverage, exclusive player interviews and videos. Stay up to date with breaking stories sent straight to your phone.

Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Germany qualifier on despite Hofmann testing positive for Covid-19

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Germany's opening 2022 World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Thursday will go ahead despite German midfielder Jonas Hofmann testing positive for Covid-19, the association has confirmed.

Moenchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann (R) has tested positive for Covid-19, the German FA confirmed Thursday

Photo: POOL

"The match will be held, without any doubt," Jens Grittner, a spokesman for the German Football Association (DFB), told AFP subsidiary SID after talks with local health authorities.

Recommended articles

On Thursday afternoon, the German FA confirmed media reports that Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann is the player concerned.

"I'm fine so far," Hofmann said, adding that he was not showing any symptoms at the moment.

Both Hofmann and RB Leipzig defender Marcel Halstenberg, who was his closest contact, have been put into quaratine.

On Instagram, the pair were pictured on Wednesday wearing FFP2 masks while playing backgammon.

Halstenberg is therefore also ruled out of the qualifier, which kicks off at 1945GMT in Duisburg.

All other players, coaches and support staff tested negative again on Thursday, the German FA added.







