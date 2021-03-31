Germany slump to rare World Cup qualifying loss against North Macedonia

After Werner's howler, North Macedonia took their chance when Dinamo Zagreb's Arijan Ademi beat Werner's Chelsea team-mate Antonio Ruediger and squared for Elmas to fire past Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.
Before kick-off, the Germans revealed a banner with the words "Wir sind 30" (We are 30), in black-red-gold lettering, referring to the United Nations' 30-point declaration of Human Rights.
It was the third straight match where the Germans have made a protest aimed at 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar.
Several other nations including Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway have also protested for human rights before their qualifiers over the last week.
Qatar has faced criticism for its treatment of migrant workers, many of whom are involved in preparations for next year's tournament, while Qatari authorities insist they have done more than any country in the region to improve worker welfare.