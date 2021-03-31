Germany slump to rare World Cup qualifying loss against North Macedonia

"It felt as though North Macedonia only got near our goal twice and scored twice -- it was too easy."

The defeat was just the latest setback suffered by Germany, after their embarrassing 6-0 drubbing by Spain last November and the shock group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The loss, which ended an 18-match winning streak in World Cup qualifying, will pile more pressure on Loew, who will step down after Euro 2020 in July after 15 years in charge.

The result will also weigh on struggling Chelsea striker Timo Werner, who squandered a golden chance with the score 1-1 after coming off the bench in the second half.

"I'm sorry for him (Werner)," admitted Gundogan.