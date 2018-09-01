Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief


Football Gerrard's impressive start restores Rangers' Old Firm belief

Steven Gerrard's first foray into management under the spotlight at Rangers drew plenty of skepticism, but in his first three months in the Glasgow goldfish bowl, the former England captain has barely put a foot wrong.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Perfect start: Steven Gerrard has impressed in his first three months in charge of Rangers play

Perfect start: Steven Gerrard has impressed in his first three months in charge of Rangers

(AFP)

Steven Gerrard's first foray into management under the spotlight at Rangers drew plenty of skepticism, but in his first three months in the Glasgow goldfish bowl, the former England captain has barely put a foot wrong.

Gerrard faces old Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers in his first experience of the ferocity of the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Sunday on the back of a 12-game unbeaten run to start his managerial career.

In doing so he has already restored some of the club's lost prestige by ensuring progress to the group stages of a European competition, the Europa League, for the first time in eight years.

However, the ultimate test for how far Gerrard has brought Rangers in such a short period in charge will be if he can prevent Rodgers extending his unblemished record in Old Firm games to 12 at Celtic Park on Sunday.

In two years in Glasgow, Rodgers has rehabilitated a reputation damaged by his final days at Anfield by winning back-to-back domestic trebles.

On Rangers' last visit to Celtic Park, the hosts romped to a 5-0 win that sealed a seventh straight Scottish title and took Rodgers' personal record against Rangers to nine wins and two draws in 11 games with a 30-6 aggregate superiority.

At the time the chasm between the two sides seemed so great that few questioned whether Celtic would ease to a historic 10-in-a-row.

Bold response

Steven Gerrard is confidence ahead of his first Old Firm derby against Celtic play

Steven Gerrard is confidence ahead of his first Old Firm derby against Celtic

(AFP)

Rangers' response was immediate and bold. Gerrard was hired on a four-year contract within a week and has been backed with 14 new arrivals over the summer.

There have been a few bumps in the road. Last-minute equalisers for Aberdeen and Motherwell in Rangers' first three league games mean Celtic have a one-point lead over their rivals heading into Sunday's clash.

But in stark contrast to Celtic's last seven years of dominance, it is the green-and-white half of Glasgow giving off the sense of a club lacking in unity and direction.

At their pre-match press conferences on Friday, Gerrard was allowed the chance to bask in the glory of reaching the Europa League group stages despite being reduced to nine men in the second leg of their playoff away to Russian side Ufa on Thursday night.

Rodgers, by contrast, was bombarded with questions on the actions of wantaway star striker Moussa Dembele, who was finally allowed to join Lyon after Celtic accepted a bid for the unsettled striker late on Friday.

There have been a number of false dawns for Rangers since returning to the top flight in 2016 after the club were liquidated in 2012 and forced to reform in the bottom tier of the Scottish football league pyramid.

However, for once the air of confidence at Ibrox over mounting a realistic challenge to Celtic's hegemony is backed by the conviction of having a leader who hasn't shirked a challenge.

"I can't wait for it," insisted Gerrard of facing the Celtic Park cauldron. "This is where I wanted to be as a player, this is where I want to be as a manager.

"I want to compete against the best. I'm going against a top manager from a personal point of view and my team are going up against a good team. We're going into a stadium which is renowned for a top atmosphere."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager Football Rodgers expects highest standards from Gerrard the manager
Football: Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble Football Under-fire Mourinho weighs up Martial gamble
Football: Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery Football Ozil dilemma poses early test for Emery
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro
Football: Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola Football Give Mourinho respect, insists old foe Guardiola
Football: Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro Football Late Cutrone winner seals AC Milan win over Roma at San Siro

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Malaria...bullet
2 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luca Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s...bullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
9 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Celtic's French striker Moussa Dembele is on his way to Lyon
Football Dembele to join Lyon after Celtic accept bid for unsettled striker
Marco Reus (pictured) saw an effort headed for the far corner pushed wide by Hanover goalkeeper Michael Esser's outstretched toe, and less than a minute later, Reus rattled the bar after a superb pass by Mahmoud Dahoud
Football Dortmund held on way to first scoreless draw of Bundesliga season
Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Ghana Premier League Kotoko aim at using Hearts Oak as birthday present
Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has signed a new deal with Leicester
Football Leicester keeper Schmeichel signs new contract