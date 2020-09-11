In accordance with the new Refereeing structure, Referee's Manager's for the various Regional Football Associations have been appointed.

The Referees Managers at the regional level will be tasked to help the main GFA Referees Manager to carry out his job at the regional level

The Ghana Football Association in a couple of months ago appointed retired FIFA Referee Alex Kotey as Referees Manager and mandated him to perform the following functions:

The Referees Manager will perform, among others, the following duties:

- Assist the Referees Committee

- Implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee

- Carry out all tasks related to the logistics of Refereeing

- Carry out all administrative duties of the Refereeing Department, and

- Implement programmes to develop Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee.

Regional Football Association Referees Managers

Amedior Mike Komla Ashanti

Sule Issa Brong Ahafo

Alex Kwaku Appiah Central

Emmanuel Ampem Darko Eastern

Archibald Annan Lomotey Gt. Accra

Alhassan Alidu Alhassan Northern

Mark Kwaku Koduah Upper East

Tahiru Mohammed Upper West

Frank Danekpor Volta

Frederick Kwasi Mensah Western