In accordance with the new Refereeing structure, Referee's Manager's for the various Regional Football Associations have been appointed.
READ MORE: President Akufo-Addo, Asamoah Gyan display their football skills (video)
The Referees Managers at the regional level will be tasked to help the main GFA Referees Manager to carry out his job at the regional level
The Ghana Football Association in a couple of months ago appointed retired FIFA Referee Alex Kotey as Referees Manager and mandated him to perform the following functions:
The Referees Manager will perform, among others, the following duties:
- Assist the Referees Committee
- Implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee
- Carry out all tasks related to the logistics of Refereeing
- Carry out all administrative duties of the Refereeing Department, and
- Implement programmes to develop Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee.
Regional Football Association Referees Managers
Amedior Mike Komla Ashanti
Sule Issa Brong Ahafo
Alex Kwaku Appiah Central
Emmanuel Ampem Darko Eastern
Archibald Annan Lomotey Gt. Accra
Alhassan Alidu Alhassan Northern
Mark Kwaku Koduah Upper East
Tahiru Mohammed Upper West
Frank Danekpor Volta
Frederick Kwasi Mensah Western