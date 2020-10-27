Eight (8) Clubs were granted conditional approvals with the Board, set to re-inspect (ten) 10 venues before granting them approvals.

The clubs that will be using the ten facilities need to put them in good condition to meet the basic requirement to host league games for the upcoming season.

The stadium facility which is going to be the busiest during the 2020/2021 season is the Accra Stadium which will be the home grounds of five clubs namely Accra Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Great Olympics, Inter Allies and Legon Cities.

Fortunately, the Accra Sports Stadium is one of the four stadia that have been given the greenlight to hosts league games for the coming season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League kicks off on 13th November, 2020.

Below is the full list of stadia cleared to hosts matches and those that are to be re-inspected.