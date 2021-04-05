GFA bans Eleven Wonders for flouting COVID-19 protocols

2. That GFA Prosecutor is tasked to immediately charge Eleven Wonders FC, the home club for adjudication at the Disciplinary Committee concerning the various breaches.

3. That until the case is fully determined, Eleven Wonders FC is banned from playing their home matches at the Nana Ohene Ameyaw Park, Techiman. The Competition Department will fix the venue for the upcoming matches of Techiman Eleven Wonders FC.

4. That all other clubs are to take note and comply strictly with the GFA COVID-19 Matchday Protocols.

The GFA wishes to sound a note of caution to all members (especially Premier League clubs, Division One League clubs, Women’s Premier League clubs, lower league clubs) and stakeholders that the Association will not hesitate to take action(s) to ensure strict adherence to the national COVID-19 Protocols as well as its Approved GFA Matchday Protocols.

The GFA wishes to assure all Ghanaians that the Association will continue to support the national fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association is urging all clubs to continue with the education of all their supporters and the public on the COVID-19 protocols.