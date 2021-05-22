GFA boss Kurt Okraku named WAFU Zone B President

Mr. Okraku succeeds Nigerien FA President Djibrilla Hima Hamidou, who has been in charge of the Union since 2018.

He is also the second Ghanaias to have been named WAFU Zone B President in the last three years after Kwesi Nyantakyi.

It will be recalled that Nyantakyi, a former GFA President, resigned from the role after being suspended by FIFA over a corruption scandal.

“President of the Ghana Football Association Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku has been named as the new President of WAFU Zone B,” a statement from the GFA said.

“The announcement was made on Saturday, May 22 2021 during the 14th WAFU Zone B General Assembly at the Swiss Spirits Alisa Hotel in Accra.