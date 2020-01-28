The chairman of the Black Stars management committee George Amoako told the media in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) first meet the press session in Accra on Monday that it is the wish of all Ghanaians to see the AFCON trophy, so that is Akunnor's target as coach of the national team.

“We have been to the AFCON several times and the target is simple

to lift the trophy and it requires the support of everybody.

"it has been set by all Ghanaian. It is the wish of every Ghanaian to see the Black Stars win the Africa Cup of Nations after a long wait. Winning the AFCON would be a difficult task and it would require the effort f everyone to make this work,” he said.

Ghana have failed to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) since winning it 1982 in Libya.

The Black Stars have played in three continental finals after the Libya triumph- 1992, 2010 and 2015.

CK Akunnor was appointed coach of the Black Stars in early January replacing his former boss Kwesi Appiah following the dissolution of the technical teams of the national teams.

The former Black Stars skipper’s immediate task is to qualify the team for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon- Ghana have already won two of their qualification games against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.

Ghana have also been drawn in Group G of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.