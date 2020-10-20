GFA Deputy General Secretary Alex Asante has been appointed as General Coordinator for the two semifinal matches, Zamalek vs Raja Casablanca and Al Ahly vs Wydad Casablanca.

Dr Pambo will also join Dr Joseph Kabungo from Kenya as Medical Officers for the two second leg ties.

Al Ahly recorded a 2-0 away win in their first leg tie against Wydad while Zamalek also pipped Raja by a lone goal in their game played in Casablanca.