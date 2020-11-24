Club officials and stakeholders were reminded by the GFA ahead of the season to seek redress using the appropriate procedure and made available referee Complaint Forms to all Clubs.

READ MORE: GPL Matchday 2: Hearts of Oak vs AshGold in numbers

Clubs are to seek redress by filling the form, indicating time, incident, culprits, and submitting to the match review panel within 48 hours after the said match.

The Match Review Panel will then review the performance of the referee or match official and issue a decision on the said incidence.

Clubs, players and officials are urged to use the appropriate processes to address all grievances rather than resorting to making comments against match officials after the game.

Asante Kotoko have had a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League, having drawn their first two games.

They were held to a one all draw on matchday one against Techiman Eleven Wonders and settled for another 1-1 draw against Berekum Chelsea last weekend- Emanuel Clottey broke the hearts of the Porcupine Warriors when he scored from the last strike of the game to give the hosts an important one point.

Asante Kotoko are hoping to win the Ghana Premier League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian giants have been drawn against Mauritania outfit FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stages of the 2020/2021 CAF Champions League competition.

They will jet off to Mauritania to take on their opponents in the first leg over the weekend.