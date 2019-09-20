The 7 personalities submitted their forms at the GFA head office in Accra before the 4pm deadline on September 20.

The 7 are - George Afriyie, Kurt Okraku, Wilfred Kwaku Osei Palmer, Nana Yaw Amponsah, Adomako Mensah, Kojo Yankah and Madam Amanda Clinton.

The candidates picked up their forms earlier and were to get endorsement from the various league clubs per the directive of the Normalisation Committee in relations to the elections.

Those who have submitted their nomination forms will have their forms reviewed and those deemed to be fit or purpose will head to the vetting which takes place between September 26 and October 1.

The GFA Presidential elections take place on October 25.

Aside the GFA presidency contest, there will be elections for places on the GFA’s Executive Council.