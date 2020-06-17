A report by Ghanasoccernet.com says that the 12-man Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has unanimously voted for the ongoing Ghana football season to be annulled.

The Ghana Premier League and all other football competition in Ghana have been suspended since March 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, after the President of Ghana placed a ban on all social gathering.

Although the ban on social gathering was partially lifted about two weeks ago and the green light has been given to all non-contact sports to return, football which is considered to be a contact sports remains suspended.

It is believed that the Government of Ghana wasn’t convinced with a proposal from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for football to return behind closed doors.

A majority of clubs in the bottom half of the Premier and Division One Leagues want the season scrapped amid the coronavirus shutdown while a chunk of administrators are pushing for the current campaign to be axed.

While TV right holders StarTimesand FA Cup sponsors MTN are threatening to withdraw their sponsorship if the season is annulled, clubs will simply not budge.

The Ghana FA has been adamant to heed to several calls from many principal stakeholders, insisting the resumption will “take place if the government give a seal of approval and in full compliance with the rules for protection of health and safety of stakeholders."