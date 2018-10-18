GFA General Secretary quits on health grounds

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Isaac Addo (GFA) has quit as the scribe of the football governing body on health grounds.

Isaac Addo replaced Emmanuel Gyimah as the General Secretary of the Ghana FA after the latter went on retirement in 2015.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

He acted as the General Secretary from 2015 to late 2017 when he was confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

It was reported that the Normalisation Committee formed to restructure Ghana football plans to sack Isaac Addo because of the his loyalty to the immediate past president of GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, the Normalisation Committee in a meet the press session on Wednesday has cleared the air that Isaac Addo has applied for sick leave.

READ MORE: Madagascar emerges as first African country to qualify for AFCON 2019

But sources close to Addo say he will not return to work as the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.