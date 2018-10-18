Pulse.com.gh logo
GFA General Secretary quits on health grounds

Isaac Addo has resigned as the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association Isaac Addo (GFA) has quit as the scribe of the football governing body on health grounds.

Isaac Addo replaced Emmanuel Gyimah as the General Secretary of the Ghana FA after the latter went on retirement in 2015.

He acted as the General Secretary from 2015 to late 2017 when he was confirmed by the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

It was reported that the Normalisation Committee formed to restructure Ghana football plans to sack Isaac Addo because of the his loyalty to the immediate past president of GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However, the Normalisation Committee in a meet the press session on Wednesday has cleared the air that Isaac Addo has applied for sick leave.

But sources close to Addo say he will not return to work as the General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association.

