The yearly breakdown was explained to the 18 Premier League Clubs during their meeting with the GFA on Tuesday.

Below is the breakdown:

YEAR 1 – 2019/20 season

Components

Premier League - $700,000

FA Cup - $150,000

Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $100,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $950,000.00

YEAR 2 – 2020/21 season

Components

Premier League - $750,000

FA Cup - $200,000

Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,000,000.00

YEAR 3 – 2021/22 season

Components

Premier League - $800,000

FA Cup - $200,000

Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00

YEAR 4 – 2022/23 season

Components

Premier League - $850,000

FA Cup - $200,000

Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,100,000.00

YEAR 5 – 2023/24 season

Components

Premier League - $850,000

FA Cup - $250,000

Visibility support to DOL & Women football - $50,000

TOTAL CASH FEES - $1,150,000.00

TOTAL = $5250,000.00