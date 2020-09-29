In addition, they shall undertake social work to provide public education and conduct programmes on anti-doping and anti-drug abuse in sports, football and the youth in general.

They are expected to liaise with an NGO that is engaged in such programmes for a period of six weeks after which the NGO shall submit a satisfactory performance report on their services.

These decisions were taken by the Ethics Committee after receiving two audio recordings in which Coach JE Sarpong and Coach Ntow Gyan alleged in radio interviews, that “60% of players in the Ghana Premier League and the Division One League smoke marijuana (weed)”.

The comments were deemed to have brought the game into disrepute and breached Article 11(2) (a), (b) and (d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019).

However in their respective Statements of Defence, both coaches apologized and admitted that their comments were inappropriate.

In its ruling on both cases, the Committee has asked both coaches to publicly retract the comments and provide audio evidence to the Committee.