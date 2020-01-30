The percentage of the commission may however vary from 1% -15% depending on the quantum, duration or terms and conditions of the sponsorship package.

To this end, the term “any person” includes; GFA Staff, GFA Executive Council members, Members of the GFA, club officials, media persons, companies, individuals, marketing companies or agents, any member of the general public.

The Executive Council also wishes to inform the General Public that any participant in football – players, coaches, Executive committee members, club officials, members of the GFA may seek sponsorship for the GFA.

However, such a person or participant in football who wishes to secure sponsorship for the GFA:

MUST disclose their interest in football or any related football activity.

MUST immediately recuse themselves from the decision making process of approving the sponsorship to avoid any conflict of interest or potential conflict of interest.

The policy approved by the Executive Council has also stated that Walk-in sponsorships shall not attract any commission whatsoever.

Process

A person or marketing company interested in securing sponsorship for any of the marketing or commercial properties of the GFA (league, FA Cup, Women’s Premier League etc) must sent an application letter for mandate addressed to the General Secretary of the Association indicating the property concern.

The GFA will consider the request and grant the mandate for a specified period and the GFA marketing property.

The person must provide progress updates to the association to enable the association to negotiate key details of the sponsorship.

Once the sponsorship is secured the person will be paid his/her commission (not more than 15%) when the sponsor pays the GFA on pro rata basis in accordance with the payment terms of the sponsorship.